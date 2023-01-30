University of Central Arkansas

Evening classes for Monday, January 30, are canceled. This includes all classes with start times of 5 p.m. or later. Faculty will communicate with students regarding any virtual assignments and/or adjustments to the syllabus and course schedule.

An ice storm warning is in effect for areas in Arkansas that include Conway and the UCA campus. In anticipation of freezing rain and ice, we will have reduced hours for campus services beginning this evening.

Christian Cafeteria and all other dining and C-Store operations will end service at 8:00 p.m. For the most up-to-date dining hours, remember to check the UCA Campus Dining Instagram account and Twitter account.

The Ronnie Williams Student Center, HPER Center, and Torreyson Library will also close at 8:00 p.m.

We anticipate making a decision about Tuesday classes and business operations early this evening, and that information will be communicated to the campus. Please monitor your email for this communication.