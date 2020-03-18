University of Central Arkansas

On Monday, March 23, work will begin on the chilled water loop that provides air conditioning to much of the campus. This work will be to perform maintenance and as well to add additional piping and valves for future expansion. While the work will be completed as quickly as possible, it is likely to take much of the spring break week to complete. We hope to be finished with our work by noon on Friday, March 27 or sooner if possible.

The following buildings will be without air conditioning during spring break week:

Doyne Health Science

Math and Computer Science

Thompson Hall

Burdick Building (Information Technology has it’s own a/c system)

If all goes as planned no other buildings will be without air conditioning. However, if valves happen to not hold in some instances, there is a possibility that additional buildings could be without air conditioning for a period of time.