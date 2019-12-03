University of Central Arkansas

Beginning Wednesday, December 3, 2019 and proceeding through the end of December, Johnson Controls will be conducting annual fire alarm inspections. We will start in the Housing Resident and Life Buildings. There will not be any sounding of devices in these buildings.

Johnson Controls will require sounding of alarms in E & G Buildings and will start on December 14, 2019. If there are any events or activities that having an alarm sound would compromise, please contact Nelson Landers at nlanders@uca.edu to make sure we can schedule around your activity.